Nursing Shortage

Carol Bailey teaches a nursing skills class to students in the accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program at Radford University Carilion.

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times

James Madison University said on Thursday that it plans to increase by 25% the number of students admitted each semester to its nursing school.

Starting in January, an additional 23 students will be added to each semester's cohort. JMU has since 2012 admitted 90 students a semester to the program.

The increase is to help address a nursing shortage. Here’s a link to our recent story on how nursing schools and health care systems are addressing the shortage.

JMU said it turns away qualified students.

Increasing nursing class sizes is complicated by regulations that set student-faculty ratios and require clinical rotations in hospitals.

Carilion Clinic's Jefferson College of Health Sciences merged this year into Radford University in order for the partners to grow the number of nursing and allied health professional graduates.

