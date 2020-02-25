The Integrated Translational Health Research Institute of Virginia announced Tuesday that it will fund four projects that are looking at depression, a painful gastrointestinal disorder, cancer and recovery from rotator cuff surgery.
The institute, known as iTHRIV, was created last year through a partnership of Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia, Carilion Clinic and Inova Health System, through a $23 million National Institutes of Health award that encourages collaboration on research projects in order to speed workable ideas into clinics and the marketplace.
The four projects will each receive $50,000.
Sarah Clinton, an associate professor and associate director for Virginia Tech’s School of Neuroscience, and Wynn Legon, an assistant professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, are studying whether focused ultrasound techniques can be used to treat depression.
Peter Apel, an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and Carilion Clinic, and Miguel Perez, an associate professor of biomedical engineering and mechanics and director of the Center for Data Reduction and Analysis Support at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, are working to develop safer return-to-drive recommendations for the 450,000 people who have rotator cuff repairs each year in the U.S.
Nathan Swami, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at UVa; Todd Bauer, an assistant professor of surgery at UVa; and Eva Schmelz, an associate professor in Virginia Tech’s Department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise, are combining machine learning and electrophysiology to develop a device to identify cancer cells and the response to chemotherapy.
Irving “Coy” Allen, an associate professor at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, and Emily McGowan, an assistant professor of medicine at UVa Health, are looking at an allergic disease, eosinophilic esophagitis, which causes pain and difficulty swallowing.
