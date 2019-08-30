Carilion Clinic pitched health care innovations to international students competing in this year’s Virginia Tech Global Entrepreneur Partnership.
Students from a dozen countries stopped by the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine on Friday to hear about the role that entrepreneurs play in developing technology and products to improve health care.
“There are discoveries going on right down the hall that are going to save lives,” said CFO Don Halliwill. “Some of those ideas are turning into businesses. This is the perfect place to end your week. Some of the ideas and thoughts you have developed and are sharing with others, might one day make it into an environment like this and become used.”
The students have been in Virginia learning about starting businesses and expanding into new markets. They also pitched their ideas and compete for prize money. Only a handful were working on health care ideas.
Carilion, one of the program's sponsors, invited the group to Roanoke to learn more about bringing health care products to market.
“Health care systems are the perfect laboratory,” said Troy Keyser, director of commercialization, innovation and entrepreneurship. “We have the facilities, the patients, the data and all this deep clinical know-how that provides fertile ground for innovation.”
Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Steve Morgan told them that health systems are collecting huge amounts of data and are using only a tiny fraction to help improve care.
He said they are looking for more ways to analyze the information to give clinicians and patients better tools.
“From a physician standpoint, what these tools will allow us to do, what the innovation that you guys will work on, the transformative things, will allow clinicians to do is get back to why I got into medicine 30 years ago,
Morgan said. “It will allow me to spend more time with the patient, the human touch.”
Sarah Parker, senior director of the Center for Simulation, Research and Patient Safety, told the students to take care when developing products to make sure they are designed so they are used properly. Parker’s role at Carilion is to evaluate the way people actually use equipment and procedures and identify ways to eliminate confusion and errors.
“If there is nothing else you take away from what we are talking about today it is that humans, A, have capabilities and limitations; B., they make super predictable mistakes, and C., the context in which they do their work matters tremendously,” she said.
