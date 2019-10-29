Open enrollment begins Friday for people who purchase their health insurance through the government’s Marketplace Exchange.
All of the insurance plans on the exchange comply with the Affordable Care Act and are required to provide coverage of essential services. But now that federal law no longer penalizes individuals for failing to have Affordable Care Act-approved insurance, other health products are emerging.
The Virginia State Corporation Commission's Bureau of Insurance on Tuesday said consumers need to understand what they are purchasing.
“Not all health plans are the same, and some are not insurance,” Insurance Commissioner Scott White said in a news release. “Understand enrollment periods, what ACA-compliant plans must cover and where to turn for legitimate information. If you have questions, the Bureau of Insurance can help.”
Some products, such as health care sharing ministry and discount plans, could be less expensive than plans on the exchange, but they may not be governed by consumer protection laws or offer the same types of benefits as ACA plans.
The Bureau of Insurance said short-term, limited-duration health insurance plans are regulated health insurance plans, but they can deny coverage or exclude services because of pre-existing conditions.
The bureau suggests consumers review plans they are considering to see if anticipated services will be covered, whether their doctors and medications are covered, and what the costs are, including co-pays, premiums, deductibles and coinsurance.
Consumers should also ask for everything in writing and be wary of telemarketers. The government does not call to sell health plans.
Enrollment in a marketplace exchange plan can be done online through healthcare.gov. For people who need help in wading through the selections and finding the best option for their health and budget, an appointment can be made with a certified health insurance navigator through Enroll Virginia.
Navigator Lois Caliri is making appointments with people in the Roanoke and New River valleys. She said last year, about 23,500 consumers in the region were among the 328,000 in Virginia who purchased plans on the marketplace exchange.
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the only insurer offering marketplace coverage for most of Southwest Virginia. Bedford County residents will also have options available through Piedmont Community Health Plan.
Open enrollment ends Dec. 15.
Caliri can be reached at 988-3450 or lois@lasrv.org. To read more tips from the insurance bureau, go to its website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.