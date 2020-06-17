Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG VA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AFFECTING CITY OF ROANOKE...CITY OF SALEM AND ROANOKE COUNTIES RAINFALL OF 2 TO 5 INCHES OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS ACROSS THE ROANOKE RIVER BASIN COMBINED WITH AN ADDITIONAL 1 TO 2 INCHES POSSIBLE INTO TONIGHT WILL CAUSE FLOODNG ALONG THE ROANOKE RIVER. THE RIVER IS RISING RAPIDLY AND WILL REACH FLOOD STAGE OF 10 FEET BY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE MEDIA OUTLET FOR LATER STATEMENTS OR WARNINGS. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG VA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE * FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * AT 08AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 5.8 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 10.8 FEET BY THIS EVENING.THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 10.5 FEET...FLOODING OCCURS IN PORTIONS OF WASENA PARK. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 11.7 FEET ON APR 13 2020. &&