The Health Wagon on Thursday held a ground breaking ceremony for a new clinic in Clintwood.
The Dickenson County clinic will called Sister Bernie Kenny with the order of Medical Missionaries of Mary in honor of Kenny who founded the Health Wagon to provide no cost services to people living in Virginia’s coalfields.
The Health Wagon runs free clinics and mobile clinics to serve people in Lee, Scott, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan and Russell counties.
The clinic said the need for a new clinic has been urgent and is being made possible through contributions from donors, foundations and grants, including one from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority donated the land on Happy Valley Drive.
The clinic will include optometry services, radiology, a medical lab and have equipment for telemedicine technologies.
