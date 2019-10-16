perez-stable

Eliseo Perez-Stable, director of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, will talk Thursday about how race, ethnicity, gender and socioeconomic disparities influence health outcomes, as part of the Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture series at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. The hour-long lecture begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

 Courtesy National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities

The director of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health disparities on Thursday will be in Roanoke to talk about the role race, ethnicity and your neighborhood play in determining your health.

Eliseo Perez-Stable is the second speaker in this season’s Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture Series hosted by the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. His presentation, “The Science of Minority Health and Health Disparities: NIMHD Perspective,” will take place at 5:30 p.m.

As with all of the lectures in the series, they are free, open to public, and usually understandable to a general audience.

It can also be viewed on the institute’s website

“Racial and ethnic disparities persist in our county as do differences in health outcomes by socioeconomic status and sexual and gender minorities,” Perez-Stable said in a news release. “In the case of cancer, we see tremendous differences in the rates of cancer by race ethnicity. In the case of diabetes, a very common chronic condition, it is more prevalent among every minority group that has been studied in this country with worse complications.”

Perez-Stable was appointed by the National Institutes of Health to be the director of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities in 2015. He oversees an annual $314 million budget with the goal of improving minority health, reducing health disparities, and promoting health equality.

His research has centered on smoking cessation and tobacco control policy in ethnic populations in the United States and Latin America.

