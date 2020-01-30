The Virginia Health Care Foundation has awarded a grant to Tri-Area Community Health to help the clinic provide more mental health services.
The federally qualified health center will use the $125,000 to hire a psychiatric physician assistant for its Ferrum clinic.
“VHCF is proud to invest in the expansion of Tri-Area Community Health’s mental health services,” said executive director Deborah Oswalt in a news release. “It is clear that there is a strong need for additional mental health services and this grant will help TACH ensure that Franklin County residents have access to the timely and quality care they need.”
The grant is one of 15, totaling more than $1.1 million, awarded by the foundation to increase the availability of medical, dental and behavioral health services in the state.
