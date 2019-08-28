The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute on Wednesday announced the lineup for the new season of free public lectures in Roanoke that includes a Nobel prize winner and two leaders from the National Institutes of Health.
The VTC Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture Series brings top scientists in to talk about their areas of expertise in a way that the public can understand.
“We strive to present the world’s leading authorities on advanced, thought-provoking topics in science, medicine, health and policy,” said Michael Friedlander, executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. “Sharing the excitement and promise of scientific and biomedical research with the Roanoke community and our Virginia Tech and Carilion Clinic colleagues is an important part of our mission. The experts who visit the research institute are leading contributors and voices on the cutting edge of the latest knowledge, vision and implementation of improved health and quality of life.”
The lineup includes biologist and geneticist Michael Young who received the 2017 Nobel prize in physiology or medicine for his contributions to the science of circadian rhythms.
Eliseo Perez-Stable, director of the National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities, will talk about ways to improve health outcomes in populations that experience health disparities.
Christopher Austin, director of the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, will explain the process of translating observations in the laboratory or clinic into useful health care interventions.
Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture Series events begin with a free public reception at 5 p.m. followed by the hour-long lecture starting at 5:30 p.m. at 2 Riverside Circle in Roanoke.
Here’s the lineup of speakers and their topics:
• Sept. 19: “Transforming Evidence into HIV Policies and Practice: Lessons from Global Implementation Science,” presented by Julie Pulerwitz, director of the Population Council’s HIV and AIDS Program.
• Oct. 17: “The Science of Minority Health and Health Disparities: NIMHD Perspective,” presented by Eliseo Perez-Stable, director of the National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities.
• Nov. 7: “Preparing for Global Climate Change,” presented by Vicki Arroyo, executive director of the Georgetown Climate Center.
• Dec. 5: “Social Inequality and Cancer Survival: How Can We Close the Gap?” presented by Ophira Ginsburg, director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center’s High-Risk Cancer Genetics Program at NYU Langone Health.
• Dec. 12: “What’s Next in Digital Health Care?” presented by John Halamka, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief information officer, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Chairman, New England Healthcare Exchange Network.
• Jan. 23: “Catalyzing Translational Innovation,” presented by Christopher Austin, director of the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.
• Feb. 27: “The Cognition Crisis: Perils and Promise of Technology and the Brain,” presented by Adam Gazzaley, the University of California, San Francisco’s David Dolby Distinguished Professor of Neurology, Physiology and Psychiatry.
• March 12: “Engineering Reproduction: From Bench to Bedside to Babies,” presented by Teresa Woodruff, Thomas J. Watkins Professor and Vice Chair of Research at Northwestern University’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
• April 16: “How Vaccines Train the Immune System in Ways No One Expected,” presented by Christine Stabell Benn, professor of Global Health at the University of Southern Denmark.
• April 30: “Genes Regulating Sleep and Circadian Rhythms,” Michael Young, Nobel laureate, and professor and vice president for academic affairs at The Rockefeller University.
• Oct. 15, 2020: “Pediatric Robotics: A Journey from the Lab to a Child’s Home,” presented by Ayanna Howard, professor and chair of the School of Interactive Computing at Georgia Tech.
• Oct. 29, 2020: “Tiny Conspiracies: Cell to Cell Communication in Bacteria,” presented by Bonnie Bassler, Squibb Professor in Molecular Biology and Chair at Princeton University.
