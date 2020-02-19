The Alzheimer's Association wants to be a go-to place to learn about dementia and available resources.
But too few people know they can turn to the association for help and information, said Mary Sandridge, spokeswoman for the association's Central and Western Virginia and Greater Richmond Chapters.
The association's help line 800-272-3900, website alz.org and now Science Hub app can help to provide people with the information they need or to connect them with services and research.
Sandridge said they are promoting the free app as a way to keep people connected with the latest news and views on dementia research.
Look for Science Hub at either Apple's App Store or Google Play.
