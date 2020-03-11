The Health Wagon announced Wednesday that it is canceling it health fairs scheduled for later this week because of the coronavirus.
“As a provider, I feel it is in the best interest of the communities to cancel the health screening events as a precautionary measure due to it being declared and upgraded to a pandemic status,” President and CEO Teresa Tyson said in a news release.
The clinics draw people in Virginia's coalfields who are uninsured, under insured or have difficulties accessing health care, and is a way for them to receive primary care services and sometimes specialty care for free.
Ballad Health still plans to be at Valley View Freewill Baptist Church in Clintwood on Thursday to do mammograms that were already scheduled. Women with Friday appointments can be seen on Thursday.
The Health Wagon and Appalachian Miles for Smiles will also do ultrasound testing and dental care on Thursday, but all other services have been canceled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.