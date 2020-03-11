The Health Wagon announced Wednesday that it is canceling it health fairs scheduled for later this week because of the coronavirus.

“As a provider, I feel it is in the best interest of the communities to cancel the health screening events as a precautionary measure due to it being declared and upgraded to a pandemic status,” President and CEO Teresa Tyson said in a news release.

The clinics draw people in Virginia's coalfields who are uninsured, under insured or have difficulties accessing health care, and is a way for them to receive primary care services and sometimes specialty care for free. 

Ballad Health still plans to be at Valley View Freewill Baptist Church in Clintwood on Thursday to do mammograms that were already scheduled. Women with Friday appointments can be seen on Thursday.

The Health Wagon and Appalachian Miles for Smiles will also do ultrasound testing and dental care on Thursday, but all other services have been canceled.

Contact Luanne Rife at luanne.rife@roanoke.com or 981-3209. 

