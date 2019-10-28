The founding director of the Georgetown Law’s climate center will talk about the effects climate change is having on Virginia during the Nov. 7 public lecture at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.
Vicki Arroyo’s talk on “Climate Change: Policy, People and Place,” is part of the Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture Series that is free and open to the public.
The lecture will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Arroyo is expected to discuss how climate change is affecting Virginia, the nation and planet and about its risks to public health, the economy and national security.
The Georgetown Climate Center focuses on state and federal climate policy.
To learn more about Arroyo and the lecture series go to the research institute’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.