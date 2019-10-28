The founding director of the Georgetown Law’s climate center will talk about the effects climate change is having on Virginia during the Nov. 7 public lecture at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.

Vicki Arroyo’s talk on “Climate Change: Policy, People and Place,” is part of the Maury Strauss Distinguished Public Lecture Series that is free and open to the public.

The lecture will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Arroyo is expected to discuss how climate change is affecting Virginia, the nation and planet and about its risks to public health, the economy and national security.

The Georgetown Climate Center focuses on state and federal climate policy.

To learn more about Arroyo and the lecture series go to the research institute’s website.

