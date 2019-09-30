Carilion Clinic is hosting a free lecture series starting Thursday to help people better understand and treat persistent pain.
The first talk by physical therapist Laura Rapp will look at the factors that contribute to the development of chronic pain and why it keeps hurting. She will also talks about physical therapy interventions that can help.
All of the lectures will be held at the Carilion Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences on Franklin Road, and take place from 1 to 2 p.m.
Registration is required and can be done online or by calling 540-266-6000 or 800-422-8482.
Here’s the rest of the schedule:
-- Oct. 17: Dr. Priscilla Tu will talk about treating pain with acupuncture.
-- Oct. 31: Nancy Harvey will talk about yoga’s role in healing.
-- Nov. 7: Robert McNamara will talk about the psychology of pain management.
-- Nov. 21: Dr. Nicholas Clark will talk about spinal cord stimulation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.