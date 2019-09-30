ION

Carilion Clinic is hosting a series of talks on how to treat chronic pain. The first one is set for Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Carilion Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences on Franklin Road.

Carilion Clinic is hosting a free lecture series starting Thursday to help people better understand and treat persistent pain.

The first talk by physical therapist Laura Rapp will look at the factors that contribute to the development of chronic pain and why it keeps hurting. She will also talks about physical therapy interventions that can help.

All of the lectures will be held at the Carilion Institute for Orthopaedics and Neurosciences on Franklin Road, and take place from 1 to 2 p.m.

Registration is required and can be done online or by calling 540-266-6000 or 800-422-8482.

Here’s the rest of the schedule:

-- Oct. 17: Dr. Priscilla Tu will talk about treating pain with acupuncture.

-- Oct. 31: Nancy Harvey will talk about yoga’s role in healing.

-- Nov. 7: Robert McNamara will talk about the psychology of pain management.

-- Nov. 21: Dr. Nicholas Clark will talk about spinal cord stimulation.

