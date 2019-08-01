Carilion Clinic on Thursday opened an urgent care clinic at White's Travel Center near Raphine.
The VelocityCare center is sharing a new 8,500-square-foot building with a Carilion pharmacy.
The clinic is expected to serve people who live in Raphine and those traveling along Interstate 81.
Urgent care was identified as one of Rockbridge County's needs during Carilion's Community Health Assessment.
The clinic has five exam rooms, imaging and a lab.
Tours will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday during the travel center's Good Ole' Days Antique Truck Show.
The clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Pharmacy hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit VelocityCareByCarilion.com.