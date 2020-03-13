Carilion Clinic began Friday morning restricting visitors to its hospitals as a precautionary measure and as a way to curtain potential transmission of the coronavirus.
Restrictions include:
-- No one under 18 years old.
-- No visitors for inpatient psychiatric and behavioral health patients due to the communal nature of visiting areas for those units.
-- Adult patients will be limited to one visitor.
-- Pediatric patients will be limited to two visitors.
Visitors with flu-like symptoms – cough, congestion, running nose, fever) must not visit.
Carilion is asking friends and families to connect with patients through Facetime and Skype.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.