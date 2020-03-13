skd carilion 051419 p01 (copy)

Carilion Clinic on Friday began limiting visitors at all of its hospitals in order to protect patients and staff from the potential spread of the novel coronavirus. No one under 18 will be permitted to visit, and visitation has been stopped for the behavioral health care units that are open, communal areas. Families and friend are encourage to use video calling to stay in touch.

 STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times

Carilion Clinic began Friday morning restricting visitors to its hospitals as a precautionary measure and as a way to curtain potential transmission of the coronavirus.

Restrictions include:

-- No one under 18 years old.

-- No visitors for inpatient psychiatric and behavioral health patients due to the communal nature of visiting areas for those units.

-- Adult patients will be limited to one visitor.

-- Pediatric patients will be limited to two visitors.

Visitors with flu-like symptoms – cough, congestion, running nose, fever) must not visit.

Carilion is asking friends and families to connect with patients through Facetime and Skype.

