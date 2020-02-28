This year’s brain school at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC will focus on the development of babies’ brains.
Brain school is free and open to the public, but space is limited so registering in advance is encouraged.
The program will be held March 16-19 from 5 to 7 p.m. The lectures each evening will begin at 6 p.m., and will feature some of the research into children’s brains that is taking place in Roanoke.
Here’s the lineup:
March 16: Brittany Howell will talk about how maternal stress can affect development along with the influence nutrition, feeding habits, sleep and social interactions have during the first months of life.
March 17: Stephanie DeLuca will talk about what happens when a baby’s brain is damaged due to stroke or genetic mutation, and of methods to help infants and children overcome impairments. DeLuca will share information on a national clinical trial, led by the Roanoke researchers, that is underway to establish the standard of care for children who have had strokes.
March 18: Anthony-Samuel LaMantia, who looks at DiGeorge syndrome, which has been linked with autism spectrum disorder and schizophrenia, will explore how genes regulate brain development.
March 19: Sharon Swanger will explain how the brain’s signaling pathways are altered in children who develop epilepsy, and how emerging research could help address devastating seizure disorders, including Dravet Syndrome.
