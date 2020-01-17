Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare on Friday held an open house at its new location for children and family services.
The area's public mental health agency last February purchased the former Hayes, Seay Mattern and Mattern building at 1315 Franklin Road for $2.9 million and then embarked on renovations.
The location brings children's services closer to other Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare locations and to other human resources and health care providers located nearby. These services had been offered in a building the agency rented on Brandon Avenue.
During the open house, the board room was dedicated in the memory of former board chairman, Bruce Thomasson.
Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare provides services to children, adults and families with serious mental illness, substance use disorder and developmental disabilities who live in Roanoke, Salem and Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties.
During the last fiscal year, the agency reported serving more than 8,300 individuals and families, including 1,600 adults and youth with substance use disorders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.