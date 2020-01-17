blue ridge behavioral health

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare held an open house Friday to mark the completion of remodeling to a building it bought along Franklin Road where it will now offer its children and family services.

 Luanne Rife luanne.rife@roanoke.com 981-3209

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare on Friday held an open house at its new location for children and family services.

The area's public mental health agency last February purchased the former Hayes, Seay Mattern and Mattern building at 1315 Franklin Road for $2.9 million and then embarked on renovations.

The location brings children's services closer to other Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare locations and to other human resources and health care providers located nearby. These services had been offered in a building the agency rented on Brandon Avenue.

During the open house, the board room was dedicated in the memory of former board chairman, Bruce Thomasson.

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare provides services to children, adults and families with serious mental illness, substance use disorder and developmental disabilities who live in Roanoke, Salem and Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties.

During the last fiscal year, the agency reported serving more than 8,300 individuals and families, including 1,600 adults and youth with substance use disorders.

Get business news delivered straight to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Load comments