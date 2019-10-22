ballad 100819 p01 (copy)

Ballad Health earlier this month opened an urgent care center in Pennington Gap as the first step in restoring Lee County’s hospital. The health system said Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Health is reviewing its application for a critical access hospital designation, which is the first step in getting approval by federal agencies.

The health system said its application is being reviewed by the Virginia Department of Health, and that it expects it to be then forwarded to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid for approval.

With a critical access designation, CMS offers higher reimbursement rates to rural hospitals that tend to be financially vulnerable. To qualify, the hospital has t be at least 35 miles from the nearest hospital or 15 miles if in a mountainous area such as Lee County.

Ballad plans to reopen the hospital next year. Earlier this month, Ballad opened an urgent care center in Pennington Gap.

“I thank everyone at Ballad Health for the hard work they’ve put into getting this application submitted, and I look forward to helping them in any way I can. This designation is extremely important to the success and viability of the Lee County Community Hospital," Ronnie Montgomery, chairman of the Lee County Hospital Authority, said in a news release.

Lee County lost its hospital in 2013, and the authority has worked since then to have it reopened. If it is successful, Lee County's will be the first to reopen of more than 100 rural hospitals closed in recent years.

