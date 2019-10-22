Ballad Health said Tuesday that it has submitted the paperwork to obtain a critical access hospital designation in order to reopen a hospital in Lee County.
The health system said its application is being reviewed by the Virginia Department of Health, and that it expects it to be then forwarded to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid for approval.
With a critical access designation, CMS offers higher reimbursement rates to rural hospitals that tend to be financially vulnerable. To qualify, the hospital has t be at least 35 miles from the nearest hospital or 15 miles if in a mountainous area such as Lee County.
Ballad plans to reopen the hospital next year. Earlier this month, Ballad opened an urgent care center in Pennington Gap.
“I thank everyone at Ballad Health for the hard work they’ve put into getting this application submitted, and I look forward to helping them in any way I can. This designation is extremely important to the success and viability of the Lee County Community Hospital," Ronnie Montgomery, chairman of the Lee County Hospital Authority, said in a news release.
Lee County lost its hospital in 2013, and the authority has worked since then to have it reopened. If it is successful, Lee County's will be the first to reopen of more than 100 rural hospitals closed in recent years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.