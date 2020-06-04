Travel restrictions during the pandemic have depressed transportation statistics across the board, with air, rail, bus and a large local highway all showing lower use in the region.
Just 917 passengers flew out of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in April, down 97% from 29,416 in April 2019, the airport reported.
The steep decline contributed to a $210,000 loss on operations for the month, according to a financial report for the airport. Before the decline, passenger traffic had climbed for three and a half years.
Airport Executive Director Tim Bradshaw called the drop expected given the pandemic.
“We hope to see passenger numbers gradually increase over the summer and into fall as this threat is diminished. The airlines have changed their schedules considerably and eliminated flights from airports across the country. We are confident we will see strong growth in travel at a later time. We continue to appreciate the support of our community choosing to fly ROA and not driving out of market to fly,” he said in a prepared release.
Like the airport, Amtrak had been having a good year.
Amtrak passenger traffic through Roanoke grew 9% in January over January 2019 and 11% in February over a year earlier, then plunged 49% in March, to 2,628, said Chris Smith, spokesman for the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.
And pandemic restrictions didn't kick in until the second half of March. In April, Amtrak traffic through Roanoke fell to 374 riders, down 92% from April 2019, DRPT said.
Valley Metro also released data for March showing a similar trend. Bus ridership plunged 22% for the month compared to the prior year, according to Sherman Stovall, assistant city manager.
Blacksburg Transit also saw reductions in March, but the biggest drop occurred in April after Virginia Tech curtailed operations and students began departing campus. The service posted an April ridership of 10,622, down 98% from 578,179 in April 2019, according to agency statistics.
Interstate 581 in Roanoke also has been less busy.
Take, for example, traffic counts for the third Wednesday of each the last four months. On that day in February, the 18th, before pandemic restrictions took effect, a counter on the highway detected 32,035 vehicles, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. May 20 saw 20,363 vehicles, the data showed, a decline of 36%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.