Friday’s release of the March jobless rate for Virginia won’t depict how severely the virus outbreak has damaged businesses and employment in the state because the rate will use data that’s about a month old.
For the truly bad news, observers will have to wait for Virginia's April unemployment report to be released in mid-May. It should do a better job of capturing the depth of the economic crisis in this state as well as trends that may continue for months, an economist said in an article published on the website of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
“Neither the March nor the April (nor, probably, the May or the June) jobs reports will be good in Virginia,” wrote economist Sonya Ravindranath Waddell. She said she was not speaking for the bank.
Waddell called the strain on the economy “unprecedented” and predicted it could double or triple the jobless rate compared to months before the virus emergency — or drive it into the double digits. February’s rate was 2.6%.
Things could get even worse. With joblessness up, the stock market down and forecasters unable to predict the end of the extraordinary restraints on human activity, consumer demand "will certainly decline over the next few months, impacting an increasingly broad array of industries and firms," Waddell said.
The effects of physical distancing have closed or curtailed business at restaurants, motels and hotels, arts venues, entertainment and recreation businesses and nonfood retailers. Those sectors provide about 23% of all jobs in the state. All establishments in these industries will struggle with lost revenue, and a portion of their employees will be permanently laid off or furloughed, meaning they will be without pay for one or more weeks but not terminated, she said.
However, the March state employment release will be based almost entirely on data from before Gov. Ralph Northam gave the initial order to close schools for two weeks on March 13. It was the more severe restrictions that followed that set in motion the current crisis. New unemployment claims in Virginia totaled 165,332 on an adjusted basis during the week that included April 4, almost 10 times the prior peak in October 1990, Waddell reported.
Virginia has an above-average concentration of jobs in professional and business services and government, putting the state in a stronger position than some other states to weather the downturn, however.
"Nonetheless, the impact will be sizeable," she said and, the longer it lasts, the more economic painful it will be.
