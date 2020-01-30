Mack Trucks will invest $13 million to open a manufacturing plant in western Roanoke County, the company announced Thursday.
The plant, which will employ 250 people, will build a new line of medium-duty trucks, the company said. Mack is part of the Volvo Group.
“We are thrilled that Mack selected Roanoke County for this project,” David Radford, chairman of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, said in a news release. “This is the next generation of truck and it will originate here in Roanoke County where we have the business climate and workforce to help fuel Mack’s success.”
The project received a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund, and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will support employee training.
The plant will occupy the former LSC Communications building, formerly known as the R.R. Donnelley printing plant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The article doesn't say whether Mack will absorb some of the folks that were laid off from the Volvo plant in Dublin. I hope so. The net job LOSSES in our regional truck-manufacturing operations will be partly offset then.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.