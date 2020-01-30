Mack logo

Mack Trucks will invest $13 million to open a manufacturing plant in western Roanoke County, the company announced Thursday.

The plant, which will employ 250 people, will build a new line of medium-duty trucks, the company said. Mack is part of the Volvo Group.

“We are thrilled that Mack selected Roanoke County for this project,” David Radford, chairman of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, said in a news release. “This is the next generation of truck and it will originate here in Roanoke County where we have the business climate and workforce to help fuel Mack’s success.”

The project received a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund, and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will support employee training.

The plant will occupy the former LSC Communications building, formerly known as the R.R. Donnelley printing plant.

Load comments