Ohio-based First Transit Inc. will remain under contract for five more years as operator of the Valley Metro bus service, officials have decided.
The decision was announced Monday along with some updates on how the virus pandemic is affecting the bus service.
Valley Metro is owned by the city of Roanoke and receives funding from the city, Vinton and Salem and other sources. A private company has operated the service through a contract that comes up for renewal about every 10 years, including this year.
Earlier this year, Valley Metro invited interested bus-management companies to bid for the contract for the five-year period that begins July 1 with the possibility of a five-year extension. First Transit, which has held the contract for years, was the only company to bid, according to a staff report. First Transit’s new contract was approved by unanimous vote.
First Transit employs General Manager Kevin Price, who has received compliments for keeping buses moving during the virus pandemic. Price and the assistant general manager, Ron Parker, devised and implemented an “excellent” plan to operate during the virus emergency, said Sherman Stovall, assistant city manager.
Mayor Sherman Lea told Price, “I feel you stood up to the task and did a great job. We appreciate all you do for us here in our city.”
Price and Parker will be integral to a plan to design and build a new bus station at Third Street and Salem Avenue, likely next year. Valley Metro has invited members of the public to view preliminary designs for the future station during an open house from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of Campbell Court, the current bus station.
Valley Metro buses have continued to operate from near 6 a.m. to near 9 p.m. six days a week during the virus emergency. Ridership fell sharply, with May’s total down by half from May 2019, according to ridership statistics that exclude the Star Line Trolley. Price said other bus systems have experienced much steeper drop-offs in ridership.
The fare is $1.75 per trip. Authorities expect revenue from fares to come in about 20% lower during the budget year that begins July 1 compared to the year that is about to conclude.
In late March, the bus service shut down its fare boxes, making it free to ride. Officials said it would be safer to eliminate the need for riders to pause and pay at the box, which is adjacent to the driver. Other virus protections also took effect, including a nine-rider limit on fixed-route buses. That one’s been relaxed in favor of a 15-rider limit still in effect. In addition, front seats are off-limits to provide a buffer for the driver, while riders must exit through the rear door.
“We have to the best of our ability created social distancing,” Price told the board of directors of the Greater Roanoke Transit Co. on Monday. GRTC does business as Valley Metro.
The current break in fares is set to expire June 30. Price said officials haven’t decided whether to keep the service free or begin charging at that point.
Valley Metro will operate on about $11 million during the coming fiscal year, with substantial federal support from the coronavirus relief bill, according to a newly approved budget.
First Transit’s annual fee, $332,282 this year, will rise to $342,252 for the coming year and adjust upward until it reaches $375,888 in the fifth contract year.
