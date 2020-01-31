Three banks based in the Roanoke-Blacksburg region together earned nearly $25 million last year, their year-end results showed.
Bankers credited the strong economy, thanked customers and in some cases rewarded shareholders with higher dividends.
Economic indicators tell part of the story. The jobless rate in the Roanoke Metropolitan Area (Botetourt, Craig, Franklin and Roanoke counties and the towns and cities among them) stood at 2.5% in November. The job supply reached 166,000 positions that month. In the real estate sector, 5,688 homes sold last year for a combined price of $1.3 billion, according to listings tracked by the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors. The total sales figure was 11% higher than in 2018.
“There are builders who are getting a lot of construction jobs. There are restaurants that are doing well, there are golf courses … that are seeing action on the number of rounds. There’s the health care industry that seems to do exceptionally well in the Roanoke Valley,” said Scott Steele, CEO at Bank of Fincastle, which earned $2.2 million last year. “Money is available to businesses and consumers who are looking to do something with it and all of that is creating this economic engine that seems to be chugging along right now.”
CEO Lyn Hayth of Bank of Botetourt said his company's board raised the dividend after earnings exceeded expectations. Bank of Botetourt, which is based in Buchanan, earned $4.98 million last year, its report said.
Meanwhile, the parent company of the National Bank of Blacksburg announced 2019 earnings of $17.5 million.
“In 2019 our Company achieved steady growth in net income, net loans, and total assets, and we were happy to share that success through increased dividends for our stockholders,” according to a statement by CEO Brad Denardo.
Profits also mounted at Nashville-based Pinnacle Bank. It purchased BNC Bank, which had previously bought the Roanoke institution Valley Bank. The company reported that it held $572 million in loans at the end of 2019 in the Roanoke market. It did not reveal its local profits but said companywide profits increased nearly 12%.
Finally, American National Bank & Trust of Danville said its acquisition of HomeTown Bank of Roanoke helped make 2019 a transformative year for it. American National did not report financial data for its Roanoke market.
