Several of the Roanoke Valley’s local and regional banks posted double-digit deposit growth during the 12-month business cycle that ended this summer, the government reported last month.
They did not break the dominance of big banks, which held about 55% of local deposits as of June 30 to continue a historical pattern in the Roanoke Metropolitan Statistical Area.
The bank standings report from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. indicated customer preferences as banks closed the books on 2018-19.
Metro deposits at Bank of Botetourt, the largest bank based in the Roanoke MSA, grew 10% during the 12 months that ended June 30 and 26% over two years, the report said. Bank of Botetourt said one thing it did that attracted deposits was to establish full-service branches in Cave Spring and Daleville. The bank ranked eighth locally this year and last.
The MSA report treats Botetourt, Craig, Franklin and Roanoke counties and the cities of Roanoke and Salem as a group.
Pinnacle Bank, which is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and is that city’s biggest bank, expanded its local deposits by 11%. The company entered the Roanoke market in 2017 by buying BNC Bank and has called Roanoke its base as it anticipates expansion to other parts of the state. A new Pinnacle corporate office is under construction at Williamson Road and Campbell Avenue. BNC two years earlier bought Valley Bank, which had been in business 20 years.
Pinnacle held the fourth largest share of all money on deposit at Roanoke region banks as of June 30.
There were 16 federally insured institutions catering to individual and business customers in the region June 30 holding a combined $7.19 billion in deposits. While it’s a small banking market by national standards, it will nevertheless feel the effects of a soon-to-come merger.
SunTrust and BB&T, the No. 2 and No. 3 banks in the Roanoke metro, are expected to unite within five months. SunTrust CEO Bill Rogers said Oct. 17 that “given all that we know today,” the deal will close by year end. BB&T CEO Kelly King said the deal-signing could “slip to the first quarter” of 2020.
The combined bank, to be known as Truist Financial, is expected to close some of the 23 Roanoke-area branches the two banks had between them as of June 30. In comparison, Wells Fargo Bank, the market leader, had nine local branches on June 30.
Scott Steele, CEO of Bank of Fincastle and a former BB&T employee, predicted a successful merger but called the combination of two large organizations complex. There are many customers to keep happy.
“There are a million ways to screw up something like that. They have to do it the right away and be customer-focused because there’s a lot of good competition out there that will gladly take their customers away from them,” Steele said.
In the latest look at bank standings, Pinnacle took fourth place from Carter Bank & Trust of Martinsville, whose market deposits shrank 6.5% during the year. Carter Bank fell to sixth.
Occupying fifth place was American National Bank and Trust Co., based in Danville. It expanded its Roanoke market presence with the mid-2019 purchase of HomeTown Bank, which had been in business 14 years.
“The dust is settling nicely on our Hometown merger,” said Kevin Meade, the bank’s northern region president, who expressed confidence in the bank’s outlook.
In seventh place was Atlantic Union Bank, formerly Union Bank. The Richmond financial institution scored an 8% rise in market deposits, as did ninth-place First Citizens Bank, based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
HomeTrust Bank, based in Asheville, North Carolina, placed 10th. Behind it were Bank of Fincastle, 11th; Farmers & Merchants Bank of Craig County, based in New Castle; 12th; and Skyline National Bank of Independence; 13th.
Bank of the James, a market newcomer, placed 14th in the June report and opened its second branch that same month. “We’ve got a lot of momentum in the market,” said Robert Chapman, its president and CEO.
Meanwhile, in the New River Valley, National Bank of Blacksburg remained the top-ranked bank in terms of deposit market share.
The big banks held about 30% of local deposits there.
