The face coverings couldn't mask the grins, as LewisGale's inaugural group of residents on Thursday filed into the Salem medical center's auditorium and took their socially acceptable distanced seats.
They were gathered to celebrate the end of their training in internal medicine. Three years ago, the 17 residents entered a brand-new program guided by faculty, many of whom had never taught before. They leave it during a pandemic.
“I don’t think any group of residents could have gone through any more unusual beginning and end than you,” said Dr. Edward Griffin, director of the internal medicine program.
Since March, COVID-19 has brought about many changes inside hospital systems. Some residents were infected with the virus.
They could no longer meet in groups for lectures and to study.
But physical distance was bridged on their celebratory day as they moved in close for a group photo, and momentarily dropped their masks.
What Dr. Heera Prasad will remember most is that LewisGale took a chance on her.
LewisGale began its residency program as part of a plan by its parent company, HCA, to embed graduate medical education into its medical centers. For the first year, LewisGale took a nontraditional approach for selecting the residents. It had gained accreditation too late to be part of the traditional national program in which graduating medical school students match with residency programs. But because it was part of HCA, it had access to applications and could interview the prospects.
Prasad studied biomedical engineering at Virginia Commonwealth University and attended medical school in China and, having not matched with a residency program, was about to give up on medicine and pursue engineering.
“I was teetering on the edge of giving up because I applied for three years without success. That’s why this was so fortuitous because it was outside of the match,” she said.
She will be leaving soon for a fellowship in endocrinology at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.
“I was really lucky and grateful that this program took a chance on me because they gave me a chance to showcase my skills, and this great opportunity to become the doctor I aspired to become,” she said.
Dr. Bing Parkinson also missed out on the match his last year in medical school after becoming ill and graduating late. He was a nontraditional student, having worked first as an emergency medical technician, paramedic and flight medic in Idaho.
In an interview three years ago, Parkinson talked about the unique opportunity his inaugural class had. As first years, they had the ear of attending physicians rather than having to follow a pecking order and go first through a senior resident.
As he prepares to leave soon for Twin Falls, Idaho, where he’ll work at St. Luke’s Health System and be near his and his wife’s families, Parkinson said reality set in during the last few months.
“We had to get our house sold, getting moved, buying another house, and then trying to study for boards all in a very short period of time,” he said. And there was COVID-19.
“If you can’t learn to adapt, there’s not a great future for you. I think everyone here has learned to embrace the need to find new solutions,” he said.
Dr. Sterling Ellsworth, vice president of graduate medical education for HCA’s Capital Division, said the internal medicine program at LewisGale now has 45 residents. Psychiatry, which takes on eight residents each year, is entering its third year. Family medicine finished its first year and has eight residents joining for the second year. And emergency medicine will bring in its first class of eight in July. LewisGale plans in the next few years to expand into fellowships for specialty training.
A third of the residents who completed the program plan to practice locally, Ellsworth said.
“When we talked initially, I told them they would be pioneers, that there would be lots of challenges and obstacles,” Ellsworth said. “They have done an amazing job navigating those challenges.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.