LewisGale Medical Center is asking Roanoke County to rezone land along U.S. 460 in Bonsack so it can build a standalone emergency room.
The residential parcel, slightly less than an acre and a half, is at the same intersection with West Ruritan Road where Chick-fil-A initially faced opposition in 2014 to build a restaurant. A CVS is across U.S. 460.
The Roanoke County Planning Commission has scheduled a hearing for Oct. 1, which will be followed by one before the board of supervisors on Oct. 22.
LewisGale is seeking a commercial zoning designation that would allow for a medical office, and said in its application that such a use is less intensive than retail or other highway commercial uses.
LewisGale’s parent company, HCA, has been building freestanding emergency departments, and opened one near Tanglewood in late 2017 to alleviate overcrowding in its Salem emergency room.
The standalone emergency departments are usually located in affluent areas where patients have commercial insurance, rather than Medicare and Medicaid.
The concept plan for Bonsack shows a building similar to the one at Tanglewood. That facility has eight private treatment rooms, a secure area for behavioral health patients, a decontamination zone and a pressurized room to treat patients thought to be infectious, and a separate entrance for ambulances.
Standalone emergency rooms are not urgent care centers. They are open around the clock and are staffed and equipped as if part of a hospital. Patients are billed at emergency room rates.
LewisGale did not respond for a request to comment on the project.
U.S. 460 East in Bonsack has been changing in recent years, as formerly residential properties along the four-lane highway have given way to commercial use.
The county in 2014 at first rejected Chick-fil-A’s zoning request after concerns were raised about traffic. Supervisors changed their minds and approved the project after Chick-fil-A agreed to extend a turning lane.
