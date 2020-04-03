LewisGale employees whose jobs have been idled during the COVID-19 pandemic may still receive 70% of their pay under a plan announced Friday by the health system.
Hospital systems have stopped nonessential surgeries and outpatient care in order to lessen the risk of exposure to the virus for both staff and patients, and to preserve personal protective equipment.
With the decrease in procedures, employees are seeing their jobs idled or are working reduced hours.
LewisGale Regional Health System said it will attempt to redeploy staff with reduced hours to support areas where they can continue working. Those who cannot be reassigned will receive 70% of their base pay for up to seven weeks until HCA Healthcare, LewisGale’s parent company, better understands the long-term implications of the pandemic on the organization, a news release said.
A similar plan is being implemented at the corporate office.
“This pandemic is unique, and our colleagues’ concerns are real,” LewisGale CEO Lance Jones said. “We sincerely appreciate all our colleagues are doing and want them to know that we will care like family and stand with them. If we are to emerge stronger, more resilient and more capable to meet our region’s healthcare challenges, we recognized that this cannot happen without supporting all of our colleagues in these trying times.”
LewisGale will pay employees caring for patients 100% of their base pay for scheduled hours if they are quarantined regardless of where they were exposed to the virus. Employees who do not work in patient care will receive short-term disability if they become ill.
HCA’s senior leaders are taking a 30% pay cut, and its CEO said he will donate his paycheck for eight weeks to the HCA Hope Fund, which offers grants to employees with financial needs, and emotional support and counseling.
HCA is also working with major hotel chains to provide free housing to caregivers of COVID patients who would prefer to not go home following their shifts and potentially expose their families to the virus.
Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine also announced this week that he would donate two months of his salary to an employee assistance fund. Ballad has said it is seeing a drop in revenue of about $100 million a month from eliminating surgeries, imaging and other procedures.
Levine said idled staff members have been using accumulated paid time off, but as they run out of it, Ballad might begin furloughs so that they are eligible for unemployment.
Across the country, health care systems are laying off nurses and other staff as they shut down what is considered nonessential care while preparing for a wave of COVID-19 patients.
Carilion Clinic has been reassigning some of its displaced workers into new roles created by the pandemic. Idled workers are taking paid time off and can accumulate up to two weeks' deficit.
All of the health systems are stressing emotional support and counseling services that are available for staff.
