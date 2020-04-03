Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR FIRE WEATHER... WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL SUPPORT HIGHER RATES OF SPREAD FOR WILDLAND FIRES TODAY. THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL RESULT IN EXCELLENT DRYING CONDITIONS TODAY. IN SPITE OF RECENT RAINFALL, SURFACE CONDITIONS WILL DRY QUICKLY. WOODLAND FUELS, SUCH AS LEAF LITTER AND PINE NEEDLE CAST WILL BE MOST RECEPTIVE TO FIRE SPREAD. A VERY DRY AIRMASS RESIDES OVER THE MID-ATLANTIC REGION. THIS WILL RESULT IN CRITICALLY LOW HUMIDITY DURING THE AFTERNOON, WITH HUMIDITY MINIMUMS DIPPING UNDER 20 PERCENT. THE LOW HUMIDITY COUPLED WITH GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL RESULT IN ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE PIEDMONT WHERE TEMPERATURES WILL BE THE WARMEST. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.