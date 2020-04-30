More than 30 Roanoke-area businesses have applied so far for a marketing grant program announced by Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Roanoke Times, that offers to match funds for businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The program is available to locally owned and operated businesses in the 77 markets where Lee has newspapers and websites, including several in Virginia. It provides matching advertising credits for use in Lee print and digital publications.
"While our company's scale is national, our primary focus has been and always will be on our local business communities in the markets we serve," said Joe Battistoni, Lee vice president of local advertising. "Our initial, more-targeted efforts to support local businesses during these challenging times have been well received. Through this local grant program, we are making a much broader portfolio of marketing products available, which allows us to take a far more comprehensive approach to overcoming the unique challenges our local business partners face as a result of this pandemic."
“We take our community leadership role very seriously," said Roanoke Times Publisher Andy Bruns. "We know if we can help our local businesses navigate these unprecedented times, it’s something we simply must do.”
Matching grants will range from $250 to $15,000 through June. To apply: www.roanoke.com/pages/local-marketing-grant.html
