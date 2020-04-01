U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen announced a $5 million legal settlement of allegations that nearly two dozen coal companies owned by or affiliated with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice — including Roanoke-based Southern Coal Corp. — did not pay fines for miner-safety violations.
Some of the companies filed responses in Roanoke federal court denying that they owed the money, while others contested the allegations on legal grounds. Wednesday, the companies agreed to pay “in full” all outstanding debts and penalties stemming from more than 2,000 violations of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act over a five-year span, Cullen’s office said in closing out the 2019 case.
The companies agreed to pay $102,442 by Wednesday, another $212,909 by April 15, and 47 additional monthly payments of $102,442, court papers said. The payments, spanning four years, will slightly exceed $5.1 million, court papers said.
A representative of the companies could not immediately be reached Wednesday evening.
NPR reported on the delinquencies in 2014 and quoted Justice as saying during his 2016 gubernatorial campaign that he would “absolutely” pay the debts. But the coal enterprises of Justice, a Republican who took office in January 2017, later amassed what NPR called “the highest delinquent mine safety debt in the U.S. mining industry.”
Prosecutors said the mine safety agency, which is charged with preventing death, illness and injury from mining, issued citations to the companies followed by civil penalties. When the companies didn’t pay, the mine agency asked the Treasury Department to collect the money, but the companies still did not pay, leading to the Justice Department’s involvement. Justice Department officials first asked in writing for the money and, nine months later, sued in May 2019. The suit did not detail what the company did to put miners in peril, except to identify case numbers.
The rest of the companies are Justice Coal of Alabama, A&G Coal Corp., Black River Coal, Chestnut Land Holdings, Double Bonus Coal Co., Dynamic Energy, Four Star Resources, Frontier Coal Co., Infinity Energy, Justice Energy Co., Justice Highwall Mining, Kentucky Fuel Corp., Keystone Service Industries, M&P Services, Nine Mile Mining, Nufac Mining Co., Pay Car Mining, Premium Coal Co., S and H Mining, Sequoia Energy, Tams Management and Virginia Fuel Corp., prosecutors said.
