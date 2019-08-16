The former CEO of a Bedford County company, along with an out-of-state bank, were ordered to pay $6.5 million to correct harm to the company's employee stock plan resulting from an illegal stock transaction, court papers said.
Adam Vinoskey, who led Sentry Equipment & Erectors in Forest, sold his shares of company stock to the plan for $406 per share when they were actually worth $278.50, U.S. District Judge Norman Moon said. Former Labor Secretary Thomas Perez, an Obama appointee, sued in 2016 to challenge the 2010 transaction, which involved 51,000 shares and a purchase price of more than $20.7 million.
The case concluded this month, though payment had not been made as of Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Department of Labor said. Moon set the financial penalty at the difference between the purchase price and $14.2 million, the amount he said it should have been.
Citing Moon’s Aug. 2 opinion, the Labor Department on Thursday said the case proves the necessity of employee stock ownership plan trustees acting in the best interests of employees as required by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Here, Tennessee-based Evolve Bank and Trust failed to react to “several red flags” about the transaction that were detectable in advance, Labor officials said. Vinoskey knew or should have known that the plan was overpaying when he accepted payment at the inflated price, the news release said.
Sentry, a provider of conveyor equipment and container handling machinery, is open and in business, said Traci Blido, Bedford County’s director of economic development. It was founded in 1980 and employs 200 people, its website said.