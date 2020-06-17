A sexual harassment lawsuit against the operator of Valley Metro is a step closer to trial.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon let stand a lawsuit by former Valley Metro employee Marlene Thomas. The Roanoke federal judge denied a request by defendants First Transit Inc. and Southwestern Virginia Transit Management Co. Inc. to terminate the lawsuit as legally flawed.
Dillon determined that the suit did a satisfactory job of alleging claims of quid pro quo sexual harassment and hostile work environment. The judge decided that Thomas can precede with additional pre-trial steps but made no factual findings and did not declare either side victorious. A trial date has not been set.
Thomas complained that former Valley Metro General Manager Carl Palmer pursued her romantically and, when she refused, he told his subordinates to deny her a raise, her suit contends. Defendant First Transit — an Ohio-based company — employed Palmer, while First Transit’s subsidiary, Southwestern Virginia Transit Management, employed Thomas. Palmer is not a defendant in the suit.
Thomas worked as an information officer in the booth at the Campbell Court Transportation Center in downtown Roanoke with duties that included selling tickets, answering the phone and announcing buses as they arrived in the terminal, her suit said. She went to work for the bus system in 2014 and contends that Palmer pursued her between February 2016 and November 2017. Among its allegations, the suit said Palmer visited Thomas frequently during work hours, gave her unwanted attention, made sexually suggestive facial expressions, once touched her back, once rubbed her hand and once suggested a meeting for sex in a Bedford hotel, the suit said.
Early on in the sequence of events, Thomas contacted human resources but decided to not make a complaint because human resources told her that office would inform Palmer of her complaint and Thomas feared retaliation or other negative consequences, the suit said.
The defendants argued that the suit failed to adequately tie Palmer's alleged proposition for sex to the denial of a raise to make a claim of quid pro quo sexual harassment. It also failed to adequately address whether Palmer had authority to give Thomas a raise and whether Thomas deserved a raise, the defendants said. In addition, Palmer's alleged conduct was not severe enough to create a hostile work environment, the defendants argued. The judge acknowledged the arguments but was not swayed, the ruling showed.
A key happening, the suit said, occurred in November 2017 when Thomas asked for an update on a raise she believed she had been promised. Palmer took her hand, “rubbed it in a sexually suggestive manner, smiled and winked at her and said, 'I will see what I can do,’" the suit said. Thomas pulled away and told Palmer his gesture was inappropriate, according to the suit, which claimed Palmer denied a raise for Thomas a week and a half later.
Palmer was placed on paid administrative leave in December 2017 and left as general manager in early 2018 for reasons that Valley Metro and city officials have declined to reveal.
As a result of Palmer’s actions, Thomas experienced anxiety, stress, sleep loss, nervousness, depression, weight gain and hair loss and sought help from a counselor, the suit said. Thomas left the bus system in July 2019 for reasons not given in the suit and sued in September 2019. She has not stated a specific claim for damages.
A board appointed by the Roanoke City Council on Monday rehired First Transit to a five-year contract.
