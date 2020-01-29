A top executive for an Italian company with an expanding Botetourt County factory took a tour Wednesday of new labs at Virginia Western Community College that could well be training future employees. He liked what he saw.
“It’s amazing to me,” said Luca Forte, corporate supply chain director and board member of automotive electronics company Eldor Corp. He expressed admiration for the college's improvements to its mechatronics offerings. "What you can feel here, is these guys have a project. They don’t just do things as they happen. They know what they want to do, they know where they want to go.”
Four years ago, he and his father, Eldor President, CEO and founder Pasquale Forte, traveled from Italy to Virginia Western for a tour of the school’s mechatronics lab. They were impressed with the program then, and the certainty that the region was training skilled high-tech workers who could start right away in one of their plants contributed to their decision to open one in Botetourt Center at Greenfield, the county’s industrial park.
“One of the big draws for Eldor originally was being able to have a resource like Virginia Western so close by,” said Assistant to the Botetourt County Administrator Cody Sexton. When Eldor announced its plans in March 2016, “it was at the time one of the largest announcements in the region,” he said. “The impact of the location and the jobs can’t be overestimated.”
Eldor's $75 million plant began operations in October 2018 with 120 employees and a plan to hire a total of about 350 within four to five years. The workforce has grown to 200, Forte said Wednesday.
The company manufactures ignition coils for combustion engines and has further branched into controls for electric cars. “We are delivering products to all the car manufacturers here in the United States,” Forte said.
The Botetourt County plant uses “fully automatic production processes,” he said. “We use people for engineering work. We don’t really touch the products while we manufacture them.”
In August, the college opened its new $37 million STEM Building, which has become the home for the mechatronics program — a combination of electronic engineering, mechanical engineering and information technology — that so impressed the Fortes in 2016.
Accompanied Wednesday by college, county and company officials, Luca Forte toured classrooms, heard presentations from faculty and staff, and enthusiastically pored over state of the art equipment such as a 3-D printer, a scanning electron microscope, a machine that can cut through steel using jets of water, training tools for building circuit boards and multiple robot arms.
He appreciated the improvements, especially as the college had been responsive to Eldor’s suggestions as to what topics and types of machinery to include in the curriculum.
“They made everything more visible, more organized, user-friendly, which is important,” Forte said. “Especially in the mechatronics area, there’s a lot of equipment that we actually use today. For sure, students going out from this college, they will be very well prepared to come and work for us. They will be ready to come and work on our manufacturing processes without any hesitation. I was impressed that they listened to us.”
He praised the speed at which the college had adapted to current industrial technology. “This is not typical, especially for a school in our country.”
