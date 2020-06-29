If only there was a way to halt the spread of scammers.
The Virginia Department of Health on Monday warned that scammers might call people pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers in order to separate people from their money.
Health Department contact tracers will not ask for money or for your Social Security number, bank account details, credit card numbers or payment of any form. Their services are covered by tax dollars, not individual fees.
Legitimate contact tracers let people know when they have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and then educate them on what to do next and advise them about testing, quarantines and monitoring for symptoms.
When they call, if your phone is equipped with caller ID, it will say “VDH COVID Team,” the department said in a news release.
Contact tracers will offer to enroll people in a voluntary contact monitoring platform called Sara Alert, so that they can update their local health departments as to their health status.
The department said Sara Alert is secure and contacts users from the same identifiers, phone number 844-957-2721 or email, notifications@saraalert.org.
