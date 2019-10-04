The old Steer House building in Pulaski was recently purchased by a familiar face.
David Hagan said he bought the restaurant building through his company SHAH Development in September from Robert and Lisa Abbot. The building sold for $250,000 but is currently tax assessed at $461,900, according to Pulaski County records. Hagan said Abbott had been trying to sell the building for a few years, so Hagan decided to make the deal.
Some clean out of the building is already underway, but the development group will start focusing more on the property once another of its land holdings — the old Wade’s Grocery building in Dublin — is occupied by Family Dollar Village Market, which he expects to be done by the first of the year, Hagan said.
“Like a lot of the buildings in Pulaski it needs to be revitalized and revamped,” Hagan said early Thursday afternoon of the Steer House property.
Hagan has bought numerous properties in Pulaski over the years and said his main objective is to make the community a desirable place to live. He hopes getting a tenant in the building will mean more jobs for residents as well.
Hagan said he’s open to selling the Steer House building or renting to a long-term tenant. He’s not sure the type of business that will occupy the building but he said he has an idea of what he’d like to see at the East Main Street location that housed the steak house for more than 40 years before closing in early August.
“I think the greatest need in Pulaski is somewhere to have some type of family restaurant,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.