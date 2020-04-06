FLOYD — National headlines over the past several weeks have been dominated by coverage of the face mask shortage and businesses’ efforts to address that pressing crisis.
As it turns out, a local Floyd company is playing a role in the nationwide response. Hollingsworth & Vose, which can be found on Parkview Road NE right outside of town, is a manufacturer of advanced filtration materials, including the media used to make N95 face masks.
N95 masks are so named because the high-grade material inside the mask filters out 95% of particulates.
According to a corporate press release posted on the H&V website March 26, the company, which has a global footprint beyond its facility in Floyd, has “added staff and adjusted manufacturing schedules to optimize the amount of product we can produce in response to this global health crisis” over the past few months.
Director of Southeast Operations Vince Hatcher, who also oversees the Floyd location, said the seventh-generation, family-owned company could anticipate the potential needs of the critical supply chain due to its longevity and experience. “We’ve been in the business of supplying filter media for face masks for more than 25 years, so you know, we have the experience of supplying those markets,” he said. The company also supplied filtration material during the SARS outbreak of the early 2000s and the avian flu (H1N1) pandemic in 2009.
The filtration media produced in Floyd is used for more than just masks, Hatcher said. The team is also focused on producing materials used in surgical hoods, as well as HVAC filtration media that would be used in hospital settings. Companywide, H&V is producing media for ventilators and filtration material for use in operating rooms.
As a company, Hatcher said, H&V is currently supplying media that will be used to produce 40 million N95 face masks, 40 million medical breathing devices (including ventilators), 20,000 HEPA filters for use in hospitals and labs, and 1 million surgical hoods per month. The company has clients in the health care sector, Hatcher said, but also in several other sectors of the critical supply chain, including trucking, agriculture, defense and telecommunications.
The Floyd facility operates 24/7, Hatcher said.
“We’ve really thought of employee safety first. We really want to emphasize that’s a priority at H&V, and all employees that are not responsible for plant operations are working from home,” Hatcher said.
The remaining employees, while observing best practices on sanitation and social distancing, are working strategically to produce as much material for the critically needed PPE as possible.
“As soon as possible, we started to modify our staffing so we could prioritize production on the filter media. We’ve added shifts, and we’re currently adding staff to support the overall work at the facility,” Hatcher said. He said the site is set up to operate 24/7 year-round, and “what we do depends on product demand…we’ll activate certain machines, or certain machines will be on longer shifts than others.”
H&V arrived in Floyd in 1976, manufacturing synthetic materials at the time and later switching its focus. Operations were primarily concentrated in New England, with a headquarters right outside Boston. “In the ’70s they decided they wanted to branch out…so some of the senior leadership traveled to the South,” Hatcher said. “My understanding is that they were traveling through the area, met some folks in town, and came to the conclusion that this would be a great place to expand,” he said.
H&V is the largest private employer in Floyd County, and currently employs more than 200 people, comprised of a research and development team, including several Ph.D.-level scientists, technicians, lab techs, production and maintenance technicians, support staff and on-site human resources employees, Hatcher said.
“I just want to make sure that folks know we have such a great team in Floyd,” Hatcher said. “We have a great team of talented employees, dedicated to the delivery of critical materials.”
