Since Gov. Ralph Northam announced that gyms and fitness studios across much of Virginia could reopen Friday, it’s been a mad dash to get spaces cleaned and arranged for exercising safely.
While some gyms welcomed members back Friday, many others need more time and plan to open their doors next week.
The second phase of reopening affects many business sectors, but gyms, which were previously allowed only to hold classes outside for groups of no more than 10, saw some of the greatest restrictions lifted. Gyms must limit their occupancy to 30% and maintain 10 feet of physical distance between all individuals.
Just days after learning that the gym could reopen, CrossFit Unify Roanoke held seven classes Friday, nearly all of them booked solid, according to owner Johnathon Childress.
“It hasn’t been that difficult,” he said. “Just needed to get back in the door.”
Six years into this, Childress said he’s never seen people so grateful and appreciative to be in the gym, something they may have taken for granted prior to the pandemic.
Though members were allowed to take home equipment while the gym was closed and workouts and coaching were offered virtually, they told Childress it just wasn’t the same.
“The motivation level being at home every day is not even close to what you get when you walk inside the gym,” he said. “They were all just anxious to get back.”
Classes are capped at 15 participants, which is not too significant a change as Childress said he has always managed class size to ensure proper resources and access to equipment. The gym is operating at a slightly reduced capacity, he said, but members certainly have more opportunities now than they did in Phase 1.
Though Childress said he’s always cleaned the gym thoroughly, the daily cleaning schedule is “much more meticulous now than it ever was.” The equipment is cleaned after every use. The floors and bathrooms are both attended to twice a day.
YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge will reopen its five branches Monday. Mark Johnson, president and CEO, said they needed the weekend to get ready for guests, a process that has involved cleaning, posting signage, rearranging equipment, calling back staff members who had not been working and training them on new protocols.
“We were very excited, but we also felt like we needed to make 100% sure we took the time we needed to have the building as safe as possible for the members when they came back,” he said.
In an effort to accommodate as many people as possible while maintaining a minimum physical distance of 10 feet, Johnson said equipment has been moved to available spaces such as hallways and basketball courts.
While exercising in the hallway is a different experience, he said he’s hearing that members are anxious to get back into the gym, whatever that may look like.
Members will be given individual bottles of sanitizer to clean equipment before and after use.
An online portal is being set up for group exercise classes and the Stay and Play child care program where members can reserve spots, Johnson said.
Once the YMCA reopens, he said it will scale back its online offerings, though some outdoor classes will still be available.
Pools will be open for instruction, with participants physically distanced, and for lap swimming, with one person per lane, Johnson said.
After about a week, Johnson said the YMCA plans to survey members about how the changes are working.
New River Fitness in Radford saw its first customer just after midnight Friday, according to owner Brandy Frank.
“People were coming in as soon as they could,” she said.
Frank, who has owned the 24-hour gym for about two years, said there wasn’t much prep work to do before opening. She said she already cleaned equipment regularly before the pandemic, and members sanitize it after each use as well.
While Frank said she believes gyms could have opened under Phase 1, she wasn’t too upset with the decision to delay the reopening.
Radford University student Mikey Barber was one of the dozen or so members working out at the facility early Friday afternoon. He said it had been hard not being able to come to the gym, and he’d been substituting his regular routine with workouts at a friend’s house.
“It wasn’t bad, but I lost some of my gains,” he said. “It was awful not being able to come to the gym, though. I’m here five or six days a week.”
Not all gyms are racing to reopen.
River Rock Climbing in Roanoke is still weighing when it might be ready to welcome back clients, said Jared Rigby, general manager.
Prior to the pandemic, memberships covered expenses, he said. If only 25% to 30% of members return when the gym reopens, it would operate at a loss.
Initially, Rigby said, only members would be welcomed back to the gym, meaning revenue from day visits and group programs would not be coming in.
“At that point, does it become just silly to reopen, even if we can?” Rigby said.
But as soon as the news hit that gyms and recreational facilities could reopen, Rigby said the phone started ringing, averaging 40-some calls a day.
Rigby said gym officials had a tentative reopening date in mind, but it was not in June. The timeline would have to be adjusted significantly to open this month.
“We know what we’re losing right now, we know what we have in the bank right now. We can’t add to that,” he said. “And it’s a guessing game, it really is a guessing game.”
Rigby likened the experience to starting a business all over again.
“Out of the gate, you’re going to lose money,” he said.
Zach Bishop, regional manager for Anytime Fitness locations in Blacksburg, Radford and Roanoke, said the gyms will open Monday.
Bishop said in an email that he and his staff are in the process of deep cleaning and rearranging equipment. They’ve taken some items off the floor — ropes, bands, straps and other things that are more difficult to disinfect.
One of the hardest parts has been getting supplies such as hand sanitizer and disposable wipes, Bishop said. Supplies were initially backordered for months, though now it’s down to weeks.
Bishop expressed frustration with how the governor’s office handled the reopening of gyms. He expected they would be included in the first phase of reopening. He also said he believes the guidelines for the second phase should have been released earlier.
Jill Loftis, owner of Roanoke’s Uttara Yoga Studio, said she is preparing for a “hybridized” opening that will involve in-person and virtual classes to honor the varying comfort levels of her instructors and students.
She plans to hold just a handful of classes in the studio starting next week, likely available only to unlimited members.
“They’ve stuck with us,” Loftis said. “They’re the reason I can open my doors again and haven’t run out of money.”
The reopening process will be a slow one; Loftis isn’t planning a return to her full slate of classes yet.
For those who do return for in-person practice, Loftis said she plans to sell yoga props, such as blocks and straps, to students. Cleaning them between each use by various students is simply unrealistic.
Loftis said the feelings of her instructors “reflect society;” some are ready to return while others aren’t, and don’t expect to be for quite some time. A survey of students yielded similar results.
“All of those attitudes, I think, are valid,” Loftis said. “Everybody’s got to find their own way through this with the limited information that we’re being given.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.