The Federal Trade Commission has ordered Ballad Health and five insurance companies to turn over patient data so it can further a study about state laws that allow hospitals to form monopolies without federal oversight.
The FTC order, dated Oct. 11 and released Monday, gives Ballad Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia — the only other active monopoly formed under a certificate of public advantage, or COPA — until Jan. 21 to file a report that includes data on billing, discharges, wages and other “information relevant for analyzing the health systems’ prices, quality, access and innovation.”
In response to questions about whether it would comply with the order, and whether the FTC was asking for anything Ballad isn’t already providing to Virginia and Tennessee regulators, Ballad released a statement: “Ballad Health appreciates the important role the FTC plays in matters subject to federal law, which includes the important Supreme Court and constitutional doctrine of the states’ rights to regulate economic activity within the states. We are reviewing the request by the FTC within the context of the actions of two legislatures and two governors of two different parties that passed legislation specifically asserting state action immunity.”
Asked for clarification as to what the statement meant, a Ballad spokeswoman said that was all that would be provided at this time.
The FTC also wants patient-level commercial claims data from Anthem, Aetna, Cigna, United Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. Anthem said it would not comment on the FTC order. The other insurers had not responded to a request for comment by Wednesday evening.
The FTC order is similar to a subpoena. The companies can file a petition to quash it, and the FTC can seek a court order requiring compliance. The FTC can also file suit and seek penalties for noncompliance.
Ballad was formed last year by the merger of the two predominant health systems in Virginia’s coalfields and Tennessee’s Tri-Cities region. Usually, the FTC has oversight of mergers and disallows those that create a geographical monopoly.
Virginia and Tennessee lawmakers created a process that gives the states regulatory oversight and shields the health system from federal action.
The FTC objected to the process and the merger but could not block it.
The federal agency has opposed COPAs but decided to study them to determine whether evidence proves concerns that prices rise and quality diminishes. It held a hearing in June at which several researchers presented reports that looked at now-expired COPAs that were formed in the 1990s. The researchers all said they were constrained by the limited availability of data through Medicare and were unable to look at pricing, quality and access data for commercially insured inpatients and for any outpatients.
Ballad must file numerous reports with the states that track quality and pricing measures, and its investments in community health services. Its unclear if the FTC request exceeds this data.
The FTC said in a news release that it intends to collect information over the next several years to conduct retrospective analyses of the Ballad and Cabell COPAs.
“This project will enhance the agency’s knowledge of COPAs and inform future advocacy and enforcement. It will also serve as a resource for state governments and stakeholders who may be considering using COPAs,” it said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.