BLACKSBURG — The local foods movement doesn’t stop for winter, and neither does it exclude low-income shoppers.
On a recent chilly Saturday morning, Blacksburg Farmers Market customers were dressed against a winter breeze as they chose from bags of mixed baby greens, mustard, chard and kale at The Green Market stall. Meanwhile another vendor, Den Hill Permaculture featured fresh oyster mushrooms as big as the palm of an adult’s hand.
“That’s been kind of a game changer, the greenhouse growing and the vendors who specialize in winter crops,” market director Ian Littlejohn said. “It’s been neat to kind of see them find that niche.”
And thanks to a recent boost in the market’s dollar-to-dollar match for shoppers using their Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits, the once-a-week cold season bounty is affordable for more income levels.
It works like this: SNAP recipients use their EBT benefits card to purchase fresh, local food once a week, and the market matches those purchases up to $50, Littlejohn said.
A portion of the match is subsidized by the Blacksburg market’s direct fundraising efforts, but the bulk of it comes from Virginia Fresh Match, a statewide program that increases access to local produce.
That match doubles SNAP buying power at the market and is backed by significant Virginia Department of Social Services support.
Administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, SNAP “provides benefits for low income families and households to use to make their food dollars stretch, so they’re able to purchase more nutritious foods,” state DSS SNAP Manager Claudia Jackson said.
To encourage better health outcomes for SNAP recipients, the department provides wireless point of sale devices to farmers markets for processing SNAP sales, she said. And its staffers help publicize matching programs.
Doing so “gives [SNAP shoppers] access to more fresh fruits and vegetables,” Jackson said. “And in some areas, there may not even be a traditional grocery store, so the farmer’s markets provide the [only] access to fresh fruits and vegetables.”
Statewide, more than 330,000 Virginia households receive SNAP benefits, Jackson said. And more than 6,700 shoppers used their benefits at participating Virginia Fresh Match markets across the commonwealth last year.
Sam Lev, who oversees Virginia Fresh Match programs for the Blue Ridge Region, said DSS is “such an important partner for us. They know the impact of food insecurity. Quality food shouldn’t be limited to people with disposable income.”
In fact, about half of Virginia’s 250 or so farmers markets offer some level of SNAP match, and about 80 of them — including nearly a dozen in and around the Roanoke and New River valleys — use grants from Virginia Fresh Match, according to that organization.
But some markets use other funding sources. The Christiansburg Farmers Market, which is closed in the winter, matches SNAP purchases up to $20 through a grant from the Christiansburg-based nonprofit Community Housing Partners, town spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt said.
Virginia Fresh Match is funded through a three-year, $1.8 million USDA Food Insecurity Nutrition Incentive grant. But it’s set to run out in 2021, Lev said.
The grant could be renewed, but to ensure sustainability, Lev said the program is looking to diversify its funding.
One promising source was considered during Virginia’s 2020 General Assembly session. After years of lobbying the Virginia Association of Counties and others, the Virginia Food Access Investment Fund passed this session with wide bipartisan support in both chambers of the legislature, said state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who was its chief state Senate sponsor.
If signed by the governor and funded at recommended levels, the fund could make up to $1.3 million in state money available for food access programs like farmers market SNAP matches.
It also would provide grants and loans for independent grocery stores, community gardens and other projects to reduce hunger across the commonwealth, McClellan said.
“Both rural and urban communities have food deserts,” McClellan said. “We’re … trying anything we can to get fresh foods into our communities.”
