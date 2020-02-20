The Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics announced Thursday that it has received more than $1 million that will be shared among 14 of its members.
The Surgery Center of Lynchburg is providing the association with the funds as part of its charitable obligation under the state’s Certificate of Public Need program, which requires it to provide either direct in-kind care to low-income patients or financial assistance to safety-net providers.
The association said this is the largest single charity care contribution that it has received. The money will provide medical, dental and mental health care and prescription drugs to uninsured and underserved patients at free clinics in Southwest Virginia.
The majority of the funds will go to the Free Clinic of Central Virginia in Lynchburg.
The other clinics to benefit include Bradley Free Clinic and Dr. G. Wayne Fralin Free Clinic, both in Roanoke; Christian Free Clinic in Botetourt, based in Fincastle; Free Clinic of Franklin County; Free Clinic of Pulaski County; Free Clinic of the Twin Counties in Galax; Brock Hughes Medical Center in Wytheville; Caring Hearts Free Clinic in Stuart; Crossroads Medical Mission in Bristol; Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol; Heath Wagon in Wise; Mel Leaman Free Clinic in Marion; and Tri-County Health Clinic in Richlands.
