A former general manager of Valley Metro stands accused in a federal lawsuit of sexually harassing a female employee on and off the job.
A federal judge on Friday approved a request for more time to respond from the two defendants in the case, First Transit Inc. and a First Transit subsidiary.
The eight-page suit by Marlene Thomas was filed Sept. 26 but not served on the defendants until Dec. 17. The city of Roanoke contracts for operational services with First Transit, which is based in Ohio, but the city itself is not named as a defendant. Nor is former general manager Carl Palmer, who left First Transit and his bus leadership job in 2018 at age 71.
The other defendant is Southwestern Virginia Transit Management Co., which employs bus drivers, mechanics and office personnel — everyone below senior management.
Thomas, of Roanoke, had worked as a Valley Metro information officer for about two years when Palmer “began giving Plaintiff unwanted attention unrelated to her work," the suit said. He visited her office, which was at a different facility from his, “and made small talk unrelated to the operations of Valley Metro,” the suit said.
Over about 20 visits to Thomas’ office between February 2016 and July 2017, Palmer asked Thomas to call him and, when she didn’t, told her he was still waiting for her call, the suit said.
During one visit, Thomas brought up a raise she believed she had been promised, to which Palmer replied by agreeing to check into it. He then put his hand on her back, winked and told her he would see her later, the suit said. The next day, Thomas visited the human resources office to ask about the process of reporting sexual harassment. “Because the Human Resources official told Plaintiff that Human Resources would report the complaint to Mr. Palmer, Plaintiff declined to file a report for fear of retaliation or other negative consequences,” the suit said.
On another occasion, Palmer contacted Thomas after hours and said “that he wanted to have sex with her in a hotel in Bedford over Memorial Day weekend” and that his wife would be “away,” the suit said. He repeated his request at work several times, but she responded by changing the topic of conversation, making herself look too busy to talk and trying to avoid him, the suit said.
She “eventually told Mr. Palmer that she did not want to have sex with him,” the suit said.
In November 2017, in another discussion about the raise, Palmer “grabbed” Thomas’ hand, winked and said, “I’ll see what I can do,” the suit said. Thomas pulled her hand away and told Palmer he was being inappropriate, the suit said. “Plaintiff was later informed by other employees that Mr. Palmer had denied her raise,” the suit said.
In late December 2017, Palmer was placed on paid administrative leave. He told the Roanoke Times, “I have some personal things I need to work out.”
City officials declined to comment on Palmer’s leave. Palmer left as general manager in February 2018 after nearly nine years in the position. City officials also declined to comment at that time.
The suit alleges sexual harassment in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and states that Thomas’ rejection of the alleged overtures “was used as the basis for employment decisions affecting” her. In addition, Palmer’s alleged actions “created an intimidating, hostile or offensive working environment,” according to the suit. Thomas seeks unspecified monetary compensation for financial losses, emotional distress and humiliation, the suit said.
Thomas left Valley Metro in summer 2019, the suit said.
Assistant City Manager Sherman Stovall said Friday that the city and Valley Metro had no comment. Larry Morris, a First Transit official, said the company also had no comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.