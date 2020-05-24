For the first time since March, Adrienne Davis will get to sell one croissant at a time to the shoppers standing in front of her, and that’s such a relief.
It means the head baker of Big Indian Farm Artisan Bakery and her small staff won’t have to individually wrap each pastry hours before handing it over to a Blacksburg Farmers Market customer who bought it online earlier in the week.
“We’re bringing the pastry case back,” Davis said.
And with it, hopefully will return some of the 25% of her sales she attributes to impulse buys – people tempted to purchase by looking at the tarts, scones, cinnamon rolls and other delicacies on display at the stall. Those unplanned purchases have been closed to her and every other market vendor in the state during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Virginia restaurants aren’t the only food businesses reopening to customers under Gov. Ralph Northam’s phase one plan to restart the economy announced the week before last. Farmers markets also are welcoming back shoppers to browse, eat prepared foods and even enjoy live music.
Blacksburg’s downtown market is hosting live music for the first time in weeks, market Manager Ian Littlejohn said. And up to 50 people at a time may browse among more than 20 vendor stalls – so long as they maintain social distancing. Previously, customers were required to pre-order their purchases and were allowed in 10 at a time to pick them up from about a dozen vendors.
Similar restrictions have been enforced at farmers markets across the commonwealth since March as state officials worked to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that has sickened nearly 35,000 Virginians and killed more than 1,000.
But with the recent loosening of the rules, markets in the Roanoke and New River valleys are set to host larger numbers of both buyers and sellers. Still, social distancing and other public health restrictions will be enforced.
“Shopping is allowed, but congregating is not,” Littlejohn said. “We’ll be having live music. Unfortunately, folks can’t hang out in the park and listen to it, but while they’re shopping they can.”
The first hour of the market will still be reserved for people picking up pre-ordered items, Littlejohn said. After that, it will open to all shoppers. Volunteers will be on hand to keep count of how many people are in the space, move them through as necessary and remind them to keep at least six feet from others. Vendors will be required to wear face coverings and shoppers are encouraged to do so.
Despite the new freedoms, one customer base will still be missing from Blacksburg Farmers Market — the large numbers of Virginia Tech students who have in recent years been drawn there by its festival atmosphere.
“They were a lot of our browsing traffic,” Davis of Big Indian Farm said. “They would come and get breakfast … and sit in the park and eat.”
When Tech shut down its dorms and shifted spring classes online, it was a big loss to many of the vendors, including Chris Cirenza of Not Your Mama’s Pasta.
His fresh made pasta carbonara had developed a big following among students, but it all went away with the first round of state mandated restrictions. Since then, Cirenza has developed a line of dried pastas he’s been selling online to farmers market customers and others, and he’s been teaching cooking classes via video conference.
Cirenza said he plans to reopen his carbonara stall in the coming weeks. But he will still miss the students, and all the business he got from spring campus events, such as graduation.
“No way I’ll make the same amount as when the students are here buying my pasta,” Cirenza said. “Hopefully we’ll have classes in the fall and a football season, but we’ll see.”
The Christiansburg Farmers Market will open for its new season on May 28. Like other markets, Christiansburg is helping its vendors find ways to take online pre-orders and post a list of their wares on a central website.
“We hope pre-ordering will help speed up service on the day of the market and create a new opportunity for our vendors during this uncertain time,” town spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt wrote in an email. “We’re committed to providing a safe environment for the public to purchase fresh produce in this time of high demand and stress on grocery stores.”
Shopping also will be allowed, according to Demmitt. But the types of items available will be limited to “food and horticultural products or other handcrafted products critical for hygiene and sanitation, such as homemade soaps and facemasks.”
Roanoke’s downtown farmers market reopened on May 15 to growers and a handful of other business types. But its sprawling market stall complex remained mostly empty last Saturday, which traditionally has been one of its busiest days.
The market closed to all but curbside pickup traffic on March 24, said Jamie Clark, spokeswoman for Downtown Roanoke Inc. The restrictions affected about 50 vendors, as well as the restaurants and other small businesses in the city market.
Now that those rules are somewhat relaxed, “we’d like people to come down and shop and support these farmers and the small businesses,” Clark said. “Obviously this has been very difficult on them.”
But some markets will keep many restrictions in place.
The Tuesday West End Farmers Market will remain a pre-order and curbside pickup service only for now, said Sam Lev, program director of LEAP, or Local Environmental Agriculture Project, which operates three markets across Roanoke.
LEAP’s Grandin Village Farmers Market opened a week late this season, and will also concentrate on pre-order and curbside pickup for now, Lev said.
The organization’s Mobile Market has begun limited operations. Because it serves community gathering spaces such as schools, which remain closed due to COVID-19 concerns, it will start small.
“We are going to go from having four days of operation and 12 stops per week down to probably two days of operation and six stops,” Lev said. “We have figured out some ways to do really low-contact service for some of the senior sites because we know they’ve been pretty hard hit.”
To help lower-income and food insecure customers, LEAP is offering unlimited half-off sales of fresh food for shoppers using SNAP benefits and those who receive Medicaid or WIC, Lev said. And the organization is working with United Way to pack 80 bags per week of fresh local food to distribute to charities such as Boys and Girls Club.
