The Roanoke City Market welcomed farmers, along with merchants that provide hygiene products, to set up shop Saturday.

Find your market

What: Blacksburg Farmers Market

Where: Draper and Roanoke Streets

When: Open Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More info or to pre-order: https://blacksburgfarmersmarket.com

What: Floyd Farmers Market

Where: 203 S Locust St.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays

More info or pre-order: https://floydfarmersmarket.org

What: Christiansburg Farmers Market

Where: Hickok Street

When: Open Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m. beginning May 28

More info or pre-order: https://www.christiansburg.org/876/Christiansburg-Farmers-Market

What: LEAP Inc.

Where and when: Grandin Village, 2080 Westover Ave. SW, Roanoke, 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays; West End, 1210 Patterson Ave. SW , 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; Mobile, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at various locations.

More info and pre-order: https://leapforlocalfood.org/markets

What: Downtown Roanoke Farmers Market

Where: Market Square SE

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day (Saturdays offers more vendors and activities); pre-orders must be done through individual vendors.

More info: https://www.downtownroanoke.org/explore/farmers-market