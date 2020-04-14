aviation
Federal grant will aid airport revenue loss
The federal government has announced a grant to help Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport pay its bills during the pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Transportation grant is for $20.7 million.
With scheduled air service reduced by government mandates to stay home, airport revenue crashed. Revenue from tenants including airlines, rental car agencies and traveler services such as the news and gift stand is shrinking at a rate of about $1 million a month, said Tim Bradshaw, the airport’s executive director.
“It’s like a ghost town around here, it really is,” he said. Scheduled flights have fallen from 114 to 86 a week, but airlines cancel additional flights a day or two beforehand. Half the number of people boarded commercial flights in March as in March 2019, according to an airport report.
Bradshaw said that the grant was larger than airport officials expected and that he was still taking stock of the news Tuesday. He welcomed the money, saying it would enable the airport commission to continue to employ the 60 people on its payroll.
Grants will also be available to keep airport capital projects on schedule, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.