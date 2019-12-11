Valley Metro is under review for spending capital money on operating expenses this year in an apparent violation of grant restrictions.
The review by the Federal Transit Administration is likely to conclude that Valley Metro used up to $2.2 million in capital funds for routine operating expenses such as paychecks and fuel over several months around mid-2019, said Sherman Stovall, a Roanoke assistant city manager.
A June letter from the FTA said the bus company serving Roanoke, Salem and Vinton might have to repay funds.
Valley Metro still doesn't know the exact dollar amounts involved, nor does the FTA, which dispatched three analysts last week to Valley Metro offices on Campbell Avenue. They hope to get a better idea of what happened and recommend steps to improve financial management. A brief mention of the review appeared last month in a management bulletin to the board of directors of the Greater Roanoke Transit Co., which does business as Valley Metro.
The on-site review is scheduled to run until Friday.
Stovall said he does not suspect fraud or theft. He and Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price blamed disarray in the finance department following the departure of an accounting supervisor.
“Nobody walked away with any money. There was no personal gain here,” Stovall said.
Despite the federal action, efforts to improve the bus service have continued, including the pilot launch of a smart phone app and refinements to the route network. Stovall said he saw no reason to think Roanoke could not go forward with plans to build a new downtown bus station. Valley Metro has begun the process to choose a design firm.
The accounting supervisor’s departure cut the finance department to two employees, who could not handle the workload of three, officials said. Although the FTA had previously agreed to contribute money to the operation of Valley Metro in 2019, as it has in past years, this year the finance staff failed to request the money when such a request would normally occur. The window for the request spanned from January through June.
But Valley Metro had money sitting in its bank account that the federal government has furnished for capital purchases — a category of spending that includes buses and other vehicles and equipment such as computers — and used that money to pay routine bills.
Whether the payout of the capital funds was accidental or intentional is unknown at this point, Stovall said.
Price did not know about the expenditures until after they had happened, according to Stovall. "The finance department did this without Kevin's knowledge," according to the assistant city manager, who oversees Valley Metro.
Price found out only after a Valley Metro employee told the FTA that the bus system had used capital funds for operations, Stovall said. Once Price "got a hold of the situation ... he took appropriate actions," Stovall said.
Stovall declined to say whether any employees were disciplined.
Larry Morris, a region vice president with First Transit, the city's transit management contractor which employs Price, declined to comment.
First Transit said through a spokesman that it believes "additional checks and balances" put in place at Valley Metro will be sufficient to address the matter.
The day he found out, Price notified Stovall.
On June 28, the FTA told Valley Metro that the matter had recently been brought to its attention and that it had suspended Valley Metro’s online access to grant funds "effective immediately and until further notice." Federal transit administrators put the Roanoke bus service on a system that requires prior review of invoices before federal grant money is released. A restriction is still in place, Stovall said.
“This provides FTA closer oversight of federal taxpayer funds until we have sufficient time to ensure that GRTC has adequate financial management systems in place and those systems are effectively applied," an FTA statement said. "FTA has taken this step because GRTC may not be following federal requirements concerning drawdown payment requests associated with FTA awards provided to GRTC.”
Had Price known his agency had failed to request operating funds, he would not have permitted paying operating costs with capital money, according to Stovall. An appropriate strategy for staying current on bills would have been developed, he said.
Neither Price nor Stovall said they knew how much of the $2.2 million in capital funds went to operations, calling it a detail gleaned only from a close review of cash-flow ledgers. The agency operates on about $10 million a year provided by Roanoke, Salem and Vinton; state grants; federal grants; and fares.
Valley Metro eventually received its operating money and stopped using capital funds for operations, officials said. No capital projects were delayed, Stovall said.
In the wake of the discovery, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation reviewed state grants it furnished to Valley Metro and found no irregularities, said Jennifer DeBruhl, that agency's chief of public transportation.
Roanoke City Council member Anita Price, who is vice president of the bus board, said she would await the FTA's report to be complete in February or March. The bus board was notified of the matter in early August, Stovall said.
"It's an unfortunate but unintentional occurrence that took place," said Price, who is not related to Kevin Price.
Vinton Town Manager Barry Thompson said he received an initial briefing on the issue and would await further information. Salem City Manager Jay Taliaferro said through a spokesman that he did not have enough information to comment.
Stovall said that, in past years, the system drew down capital and operating funds in a timely manner and spent from each category according to the rules. As a result of this incident, he said he hopes to expand the Valley Metro finance team from three people to four. If repayment is needed, "a funding strategy will be developed that will review all options available to GRTC including the use of GRTC retained earnings," Stovall said.
Kevin Price, who became general manager 21 months ago, said he does not want the episode to overshadow Valley Metro's progress on other issues. Transit leaders hope to build a new bus station at Third Street and Salem Avenue. A developer wishes to build a multimillion-dollar retail, office and housing development on the current bus station site. Following those projects, Roanoke hopes to establish an Amtrak station.
“We have a lot of positive things happening,” Price said. “This is something that we don’t want to deal with and wish we didn’t have to, but things happen and we’re in a position where we can correct it.”
