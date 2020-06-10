Thousands of American consumers paid more than $900,000 to online Chinese merchants for N-95 respirators and other masks that they never received, according to a federal complaint.
The U.S. attorney's office in Roanoke petitioned a judge Wednesday for permission to seize about $500,000 left in PayPal accounts that authorities said were opened by the suspected merchants as the pandemic began and later frozen in response to reports of alleged fraudulent activity.
Prosecutors called on the U.S. District Court in Roanoke to notify “all parties” involved that they can come forward and fight the forfeiture attempt. Investigators reported hitting dead ends as they tried to locate the merchants, however. Because some of the purchasers live in the Western District of Virginia, area prosecutors believe they have jurisdiction to file the civil action.
Authorities identified three of the websites used as safetymask.com, mygoodmask.com and greatmasks, com, all established in February or March as the virus outbreak worsened and the World Health Organization declared a pandemic March 11. Most of the sites were shut down a week or two after opening and after defrauding purchasers out of thousands of dollars, the filing said. Ten sites were used in all, filings said.
Merchant contact information provided to consumers was false, the suit said, leaving purchasers with no recourse until the federal action began.
Authorities plan to return any funds recovered to victims of the alleged fraud, said Brian McGinn, spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office.
During the investigation, Theresa Hudson, a special agent with the FBI, found evidence that 9,312 individuals paid $925,258 for mask orders to four PayPal accounts, her affidavit said. The accounts contained $543,017 on June 4, the amount of funds the civil action is intended to seize, the filing said.
Suspected fraudulent COVID-19 activity can be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at http://justice.gov/disastercomplaintform. Mask purchasers can contact authorities through this site, McGinn said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.