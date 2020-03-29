Melinda Taylor Steele’s mother planned out her own funeral long ago. Hoping to ease the worries of her children, just as she had always done in life, Gussie Taylor set about making arrangements, right down to the final hymns she hoped would comfort her loved ones.
There are things the beloved Roanoke school teacher and grandmother of five never could have planned for though: a fast-moving new virus, a global health crisis and rising restrictions on group assemblies of all stripes.
In the push to curb the spread of COVID-19, one of life’s most fundamental customs — the honoring of those who have crossed over to the other side — has been altered.
Gussie Taylor, full name Augusta Hargan Taylor, died the morning of March 22 at age 93. One day later, Virginia announced it was again tightening limits on public congregating in a bid to stem the tide against the novel coronavirus.
Funeral services are now among the many gathering points capped at groups of 10 or less.
“What else could we do?” asked Steele, whose family complied with the requirements by shifting to a small graveside memorial service.
“We want to do what’s right for the country and what’s right for our friends and family,” she said. “We understood.”
Funeral homes — created to offer a comforting shoulder and help the bereaved share a moment of close fellowship — are also left with no choice but to enact safeguards that encourage distance rather than physical closeness.
There is a scramble to add live-streaming options for loved ones who can no longer pay their respects in person. Room configurations have been rethought to allow for 6 feet of personal space.
And there is the daily need to break the news to families: Guest lists must be small. Visitations may need to be scrapped. Hopes for a large, traditional memorial must be postponed until the current crisis passes.
“They shouldn’t be made to choose 10 people who get to come to the service,” said Sammy Oakey, president of Oakey’s, which operates six funeral homes across the region.
“But that’s the climate we’re in now,” he said. “We don’t want to see people get infected. It’s a precarious situation that we’re trying to make the best of.”
Families, dealt another loss amid their grief, are understanding. Many were already worried by the implications of the virus and agonizing over the most responsible course.
Amanda Burch, whose father died March 22 at age 74, said she was relieved his funeral was able to move forward even on a smaller scale. A few states have banned services altogether as part of their press to flatten the curve of the virus.
Still, the need for strict assembly limits can sting.
Sherman “Bobby” Burch Sr., a Vinton native retired from Precision Fabrics Group, was a man with a wide network of family and friends.
He and his wife of 50 years, who survives him, had a total of 18 brothers and sisters between them. Then there are their children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. And their friends. So many friends made over the course of the life they built together.
“My father touched a lot of people’s lives, and they all want to pay their respects,” Amanda Burch said. “It’s hard to say, ‘Well, actually the funeral is for family only.’
“And it really hurts because you want to hear those memories that they want to share of my dad. To not be able to have that kind of proper funeral, it’s sad.”
Burch, who’s in law school, was making the drive home from Florida for the service, choosing a 12-hour solitary road trip over a flight in order to maintain social distancing. She’s carefully checking her route as she goes to avoid virus hotspots and be aware of the restrictions in each state through which she passes.
Friends and loved ones are still finding ways to reach out through phone calls, texts and other forms of remote communication. Flowers have been sent and meals dropped off for her mother.
Visitors can’t be encouraged at the house as they once would have been, though. Her mother is in a higher-risk age bracket for the virus.
Funeral directors are working to still organize meaningful services for families. Songs can still be sung, a blessing said and remembrances shared.
“We can continue to celebrate the life of their loved one in a proper manner,” said Michael Hamlar, president of Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home in Roanoke.
“Our main concern is always for the families and the loved ones who are grieving,” he said. “Services can continue. They will just change.”
This past Monday’s announcement was just the latest in a string of jolts that demanded the industry adapt as circumstances and safeguards shifted rapidly.
Cleaning crews now work round the clock to scrub high-touch surfaces. Funeral directors greet families with elbow bumps instead of handshakes. Oakey’s is requiring all staffers to wash their hands every 30 to 60 minutes.
Hamlar-Curtis stopped setting out a book of service options for families to look over. A paper printout is now provided and disposed of after each use so multiple families don’t handle the same copy.
These are unprecedented times for those who have dedicated themselves to helping the bereaved find a measure of solace in communion with others.
“It’s hard to get your head wrapped around it, what we’ve had to do,” said Ray Sloan, owner of Botetourt Funeral Home and a nearly 40-year veteran of the field.
“It’s going to be hard on folks,” he said. “But we’re under a situation we’ve never been under before.”
Funeral homes are encouraging social distancing at all services. Those under the weather with colds or other ailments are gently asked to remain home.
Social distancing means discouraging hugging, but there isn’t yet a hard and fast ban on embracing as has been seen in some other parts of the world. Funeral directors wince at the idea of enforcing such a restriction if it one day comes to that.
What would that look like, wonders Ross Blount, president of McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg. Having to forbid someone from extending their arms to a grieving parent or childhood friend?
“I don’t know how you could do that,” he said.
Conditions continue to change — weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Funeral homes are working to adapt to each turn and protect the wellbeing of all.
Many are offering to arrange a traditional memorial service at a later date when more can come together — a reminder that the current crisis isn’t permanent.
This, too, shall pass.
Steele, whose mother was buried Tuesday, was prepared to feel a pang of regret when she arrived for a ceremony that would diverge in many ways from that originally envisioned.
But she found herself deeply moved by the service that was able to take place. Her close family gathered next to her mother’s final resting place. There was a cascade of spring flowers — a symbol of one of her mother’s favorite times of year.
Oakey’s, which handled the service, helped them arrange for the Rev. Nelson Harris, a former student of Gussie Taylor’s, to officiate.
There were memories shared. There was laughter. And, for Steele, a sense of peace.
“It was the most meaningful funeral,” she said. “It was very heartfelt and so nice.”
Ultimately, Steele said, she felt they were able to do right by her mother, a whip-smart woman who taught generations of Roanokers and who was the sweetest soul you could ever hope to meet.
“She had lived the fullest life,” Steele said. “I don’t feel like she’s going to have to earn her angel wings in heaven. She earned them here on Earth.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.