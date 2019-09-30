Stephanie Eubank, a veteran circulation manager, has been named audience development director for The Roanoke Times.
“Stephanie has consistently been one of our company’s leaders in sales innovations,” said Publisher Terry Jamerson, who announced Eubank’s appointment Monday.
In her new role, Eubank will not only lead circulation sales and service for The Roanoke Times, but also for the Lynchburg News & Advance, the Danville Register & Bee and the Martinsville Bulletin. BH Media of Omaha, Nebraska, owns the four newspapers and more than two dozen other daily papers.
Eubank, a native of Virginia Beach, began her career with The News & Advance as a district manager in 1997. She was later promoted to home delivery manager and subsequently led circulation sales and marketing for the Lynchburg daily newspaper. She was promoted to circulation manager for the Lynchburg and Danville papers in 2005, and later became regional circulation director for those two newspapers, plus the Martinsville Bulletin.
“Stephanie is always looking for new and creative ways to reach new audiences. And because of her strong leadership, Lynchburg was always among the top BH Media newspapers in overall circulation performance,” Jamerson said.
Of her leadership role, Eubank said, “Our customers are the reason we exist. We must provide exemplary customer service to every customer and provide prompt problem resolution when faced with any challenges.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.