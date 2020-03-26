Temporary hourly jobs are popping up like dandelions around the Roanoke region.
A variety of companies are looking to hire people fast to run a register or deliver food and drink, even as other retail, restaurant and hospitality jobs have vanished during the virus emergency. Richmond economist Christine Chmura released an estimate that said the Roanoke metropolitan statistical area could lose 10,000 such jobs during the current crisis, driving the jobless rate into the double digits from 3.1% in January.
Among those hiring:
- Papa John’s wants to hire 100 people to help meet the demand for to-go and delivered food at its franchised pizza stores in and around Roanoke and Lynchburg. Its announcement touted that a person could apply, get hired and start work in the same day.
- PepsiCo Beverages North America said it has multiple openings for delivery drivers and merchandisers in the Roanoke area.
- Dollar General wants to bring aboard as many as 50,000 employees nationwide to fill mostly temporary jobs by the end of April, the company said. Several of the company’s Roanoke-area stores had four openings apiece, the company website said.
Anyone interested in these jobs should visit each company's website for details: https://jobs.papajohns.com, https://pepsifrontlinecareers.com/, https://careers.dollargeneral.com/.
