Economists said Carilion Clinic contributed more than $3.2 billion to the state’s economy and supported nearly 24,000 jobs in 2018, the year before the health system announced a $1 billion expansion.
Most of the regional health system's impact was centered on the Roanoke Valley.
Carilion on Wednesday released an economic impact study by the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service that evaluated the health system’s contribution to the economy through direct spending and the trickle-down spending of businesses and their employees that Carilion supports.
The study noted that most of Carilion’s revenue comes from outside the region through private insurers and the government's Medicare and Medicaid plans, but that it is then spent mostly within Carilion's service area.
Carilion directly employed 13,317 people during its 2018 fiscal year and contracted with another 4,100 Virginians as vendors. The report said employee spending supported another 6,300 jobs.
Carilions' largest economic impact occurs in the Roanoke Valley, where it employs 10,215 workers and generates about $1.45 billion in patient revenue. Its next highest economic impact is in the New River Valley with 2,780 jobs.
The report provides a snapshot of Carilion’s impact for 2018, and while it mentions Carilion’s partnerships with Virginia Tech and Radford University it does not place a dollar amount on that impact.
The Weldon Cooper Center in 2018 was asked to look at expected growth of the Virginia Tech Carilion health sciences campus and said the impact on the state’s economy would grow from $214 million to $465.2 million annually within eight years. The growth was pegged to the addition of a second building for the research institute that alone is expected to create 828 new jobs and generate $150 million in additional spending by 2026.
That study held static Carilion’s employment and investments, and it did not factor in the potential for undergraduate growth by Tech or Radford University Carilion.
Since then, Carilion has announced it will spend $1 billion on capital projects that include expanding Roanoke Memorial Hospital and building a new psychiatric center and parking garage.
The new study said these projects will create 664 jobs a year during each of the four years of construction and spin off more than 1,615 other jobs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.