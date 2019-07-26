It’s hard to say whether James Clay’s racing career enables his auto parts business, or the other way around.
But either way, he says both are operating at the top speeds right now.
Dublin-based BimmerWorld is planning to roughly double in size over the next three years, growing from 25 employees to around 40, the company announced Friday.
BimmerWorld is a manufacturer and retailer of advanced parts for BMW vehicles. Some components are specially designed by the company’s in-house engineers for racing. Others are genuine BMW parts for everyday vehicles, like factory-built brake pads and spark plugs.
BimmerWorld Racing, meanwhile, is an affiliated professional racing team.
The team has between four and six drivers at any point in time, competing in a variety of professional events and championships.
The idea is to use the team to make connections in racing communities, test new products and build a reputation for understanding the unique needs of high-performance vehicles.
The retail side of the things, meanwhile, was designed to pay the bills by using that name recognition to sell automobile parts.
“Really, one hand washes the other in a super beneficial way,” Clay said.
Friday’s expansion announcement was for the retail side of BimmerWorld. The company plans to invest about $1 million in constructing a new warehouse beside its Dublin facility on Pepperell Way.
When the warehouse is open, it will free up more room in the current building for additional employees. The company hopes to grow its customer service team, purchasing, sales and management.
Clay graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1991, but said he wasn’t very interested in cars or racing until later in life.
It started with just learning how to drive on a racetrack, then club level events in 1997 and finally professional racing. He started BimmerWorld around the same time to pay for the his new passion.
“At some point I suddenly was doing more than dabble,” he said.
Clay still drives for BimmerWorld Racing, while the team has grown to include several other drivers in several cars.
As BimmerWorld Racing has sped up, it has brought on other sponsors to fund those efforts on the track. That’s freed up the retail business to operate as its own entity and invest in itself.
“We’re at such a tremendous growth rate in our business that if we have an office to put someone, we usually put them there,” Clay said.