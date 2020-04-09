Truck Drivers 04

Truck drivers continue to make their runs despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

 DAVID CRIGGER | Bristol Herald Courier

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that truckers may use weigh stations as rest areas.

All 13 of the commonwealth's weigh stations were closed until at least April 23, but an increasing number of commercial drivers are delivering food and supplies where needed as COVID-19 continues its grip on the nation.

DMV is offering 246 truck parking spaces at 10 of its weigh stations for rest, all day every day, while the stations are out of service, according to a news release. The department is working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to place portable message signs to promote the makeshift rest areas.

The stations include those at Interstate 81 mile marker 149, at Troutville, and at Interstate 77 mile marker 52, at Bland.

“The trucking industry is a vital link in our country’s supply chain,” Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine said in the news release. “During these unprecedented times, we are especially grateful to these men and women serving on the front lines, and we are proud to help in any way we can.”

Go to dmv.virginia.gov/general/#covid19.asp for information on driver credentials extension and intrastate operating authority.

Tags

Load comments